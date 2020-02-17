|
|
Jean Gayle Sanders
Augusta, GA—Jean Gayle "Jeannie" Sanders, longtime resident of Augusta, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Dunedin, FL at the age of 78. Jeannie was born on August 1, 1941 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Colonel Joe and Mildred Sanders. She was a longtime employee of The Medical College of Georgia in the admissions office. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her 3 sons; Mike (Krista), Jeff (Kelly) and Kevin, her beloved grandchildren; Katie, Jack, Max, Dean and Brewer, her brother and sister-in-law Joe "Sandy" and Dottie Sanders of Charleston, SC, as well as many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews. Being an avid Bulldogs fan, her biggest pride was that her 3 sons were graduates of the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs. Jeannie will be set to rest at Westover Memorial Park on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at 1pm.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/18/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020