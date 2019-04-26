|
North Augusta, SC-Graveside Services for Mrs. Dorothy Jean Gunther, 72, who passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Reverend Gene Jennings officiating.
Jean was a native of Nashville, Georgia, having made North Augusta her home for the past 23 years. She was a Christian of the Baptist faith. Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed raising her children, walking, and spending time at the beach with her family, even though she never learned to swim. Jean had a love of music with Elvis Presley being her favorite. She was predeceased by her husband of forty-eight years, Denis Gunther, and her parents Carlton and Mildred Griner.
Survivors include her five daughters, Tracey Gunther (John Gonnella) Spartanburg, SC, Valerie Tackney (Stephen), Fort Myers, Fl, Kerry Carver (David) Greenwood, SC, Yvonne Kelly (Tony Ruggiero), Mobile, AL, Nancy Buck, North Augusta, SC; her son, David Gunther (Nicole), Crossville, TN; fifteen grandchildren, Ashley (Tommy), Stephen Jr. (Mina), Brendan, Halee, Destin, Austin, Angela, Victoria, Tyler, Jude, Breen, Brayden, Max, Zachary, and Alexis; a brother, Jamie (Deborah) Griner, Tifton, GA; a sister, Sue Sistrunk (Duane), Valdosta, GA; a sister-in-law, Karen Craig (Stephen), Easton, MD; a brother in law, Stephen Eric Gunther (Susan), Ormond Beach, FL; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her Grandsons.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2 until 3 o'clock.
Memorials may be made to , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019