Jean H. Tipton
Beech Island, SC—Beech Island, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Jean H. Tipton, 90, who entered into rest November 23, 2020, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Ronald W. Faircloth officiating. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Tipton was a native of Maryville, Tennessee, having made Beech Island her home for the past 63 years. She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church where she had retired as the Church Secretary. Mrs. Tipton was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Reverend Don Tipton.
Survivors include a son, Tony (Derry) Tipton, Beech Island; a daughter, Donna J. Tipton, Beech Island; a granddaughter, Paige (Timothy) Blackmon, Graniteville; six great-grandchildren, Cody (Kennedy) Icenhour, Macy Icenhour, Lindsey Blackmon, Angela Blackmon, Shealyn Blackmon and Danica Blackmon; two great-great-grandchildren, Adyline Icenhour and Asher Icenhour; a brother, Troy Howard, Maryville, TN.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2950, Augusta, GA 30914.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/25/2020