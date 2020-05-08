|
|
Jean Miller Johnson
Edgefield, SC—Jean Miller Johnson, 85, of Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC, wife of David G. Johnson entered into rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Garden Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter to the late Joseph E. and Frances Carroll Miller. She was a retired administrative assistant for Roger Williams School of Law in Rhode Island, and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Scott Johnson, Neil Johnson, and Andrew (Caron) Johnson; one brother, Ed Miller; one sister, Ellen Padgett; and two grandchildren, Drew, and Ben Johnson. She was Predeceased by a brother, Carroll Miller.
Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/09/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2020