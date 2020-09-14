Jean O'Keeffe Fraser
Hilton Head, South Carolina—Jean O'Keeffe Fraser, age 84, passed on to her heavenly home on September 8, 2020. She was born in Walterboro, SC on June 4, 1936 to Edwin Hope and Reba Carter O'Keeffe. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Bacon Fraser. She is survived by her children, Lorilyn Henderson Davis (Ronnie), Holly Henderson Brower (Jonathan), Kimberly Henderson Edenfield, and Catherine Henderson Johan (Paul); her grandchildren, Luke Davis, Shelby Brower Speer, Seth Edenfield, Whitney Edenfield, Carter Johan, and Christopher Johan; and three great-grandchildren, Eli Edenfield, Korbyn Brower and Addylan Speer.
Jean loved a sunny day at the beach with little ones, watching the sunrise over the ocean, a cool mountain breeze on the porch of a mountain cabin, traveling with her dear Joe to beautiful places and interesting events, her beloved low country, laughter around the bridge table, studying the Bible and worshipping with special sisters and brothers in Christ, music--especially classical, and old westerns. But what she loved most were people—she was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, her friends from Walterboro, Wesleyan, North Augusta, and Hilton Head and all parts of the world, as well.
There will be a celebration of her life at 11:00 am, Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Luke's Church (50 Pope Avenue). Face masks are required. If you prefer to join us remotely, the service will be streamed at: youtube.com/user/stlukeshhi
Memorial gifts can be made in her honor to St. Luke's Church or the College of Nursing Foundation at the Medical University of South Carolina (https://giving.musc.edu/
).
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/15/20