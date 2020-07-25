1/1
Jean Pearre
1942 - 2020
Grovetown, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020, Jean Pearre, 77.
A native of Augusta Jean was known for her love of people. A teacher for 33 years, she enjoyed all of her students. Jean was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta for over 20 years where she volunteered with the benevolence committee. She also volunteered at University Hospital for 15 years.
Family members include her sisters: Naida P. Smith (Bill); Suzanne P. Hall (Ray), brother: Jimmy Pearre (Mary); niece: Marcy H. Fleming (Mike); nephews: Terry Smith (Becky), Eric Smith (Vickie), Jimmy Lister; six great-nieces and great-nephews and three great-great-nephews.
A graveside service will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Billy Bennett and Rev. Melissa Willis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to First Baptist Church of Augusta, Faith, Love and Hope Sunday School Class, 3500 Walton Way Ext. Augusta, GA 30909.
The family will receive friends on Monday following the service at the cemetery. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/25/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
Westover Memorial Park
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
