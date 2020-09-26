Jean Pipkins
Evans, GA—Mrs. Jean Warren Pipkins, wife of the late James Pipkins, of Evans, entered into rest on September 25, 2020. A graveside will be held Monday September 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Rick Bolin officiating. She was an educator and a banker. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents Connie and Willie Windham, and her sister Betty Rockhill. Survivors include her two sons James Franklin Pipkins and wife Janice, and Dean Bruce Pipkins and wife Joan, one daughter Linda Diane Hoffman and husband Fred, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2020