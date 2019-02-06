Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park
Jean Purvis Hays Cannon

Jean Purvis Hays Cannon Obituary
Jean Purvis Hays Cannon, 84, entered into rest Friday, February 1, 2019, at University Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the Mausoleum chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the Mausoleum.

For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
