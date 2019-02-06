|
|
Jean Purvis Hays Cannon, 84, entered into rest Friday, February 1, 2019, at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the Mausoleum chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Mausoleum.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019