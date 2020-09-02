Jean Quarles True Jones
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mrs. Jean Quarles True Jones, 78, who entered into rest September 1, 2020 will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 4 o'clock in Fairview Presbyterian Church. Rev. Masaki Chiba officiating. Masks are required for the service and social distancing will be practiced. The public is also invited to view the service via the Posey Funeral Directors Facebook Page.
Mrs. Jones was a native of Batesburg, South Carolina having made North Augusta her home for the past 56 years. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and an Alpha Delta Pi Alumni. Mrs. Jones taught school in Aiken County, at Walden Hall Montessori School for many years and was the co-owner of Bailies Canvas Specialties. She was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and was a former director of the Fairview Presbyterian Early Childhood Center. Mrs. Jones was active in her community serving on the board of the Arts and Heritage Center, Community Ministries, Carolina Hills Garden Club and especially enjoyed mission trips to Tapachula, Mexico. She was outgoing, poised and confident and truly never met a stranger. Mrs. Jones loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking an active roll in their lives. She also loved her King Charles Spaniel Puppies, fashion and jewelry, Saturday afternoon football on TV (especially the Garnet and Black) and held dear to her South Carolina roots. Mrs. Jones will forever be remembered as the "hostess with the mostess" who loved sharing her recipes and home with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dorian Thurston True, Jr., and a grandson, Dalton Roger True.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Marion Lee "Skip" Jones; four children, Donna True (Robert) Guess, Edgefield, SC, Dorian Thurston (Rhonda) True, III, Lee (Mary) Jones and Alison (Will) Kalbskopf, all of North Augusta, SC; nine grandchildren, Dorian (Morgan) True, Diana (Allan) Knox, Robbie (Karson) Guess, Carolyn Barrett Guess, Whit Guess, Cranston Jones, Carson Jones, William (Sarah) Kalbskopf and Charlotte Elizabeth Kalbskopf.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church, 1101 Carolina Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/3/2020