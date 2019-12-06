|
|
Jean Raburn
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, December 5, 2019, Jean Bennett Raburn, 86, wife of Robert Lee Raburn.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Dr. William F. Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Monday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 12/7/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019