Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Jean Raburn


1933 - 2019
Jean Raburn Obituary
Jean Raburn
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, December 5, 2019, Jean Bennett Raburn, 86, wife of Robert Lee Raburn.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Dr. William F. Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Monday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 12/7/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
