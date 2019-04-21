Entered into rest Thursday, April 18, 2019, Jean Roslyn Krewson, 93, wife of the late James Chandler Krewson.



Jean was a long time employee as a switchboard operator with Sears. She was a dedicated wife and mother, always putting her children and family's needs before her own as she wanted the best for them. Jean was an avid gardener and enjoyed yard sales. She never missed an Atlanta Braves game. Jean loved sweets, especially chocolate eclairs and would cook grand meals for her family. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. She was strong and lived independently until her last days.



Family members include her daughter: Gayle Duffie (Steve); son: Rick Krewson (Deborah); grandchildren: Kelly Bhika (Samir), Lynn Large (Michael); sister: Nancy Bair (Gary). She was preceded in death by her husband, James Krewson; son: Rusty Krewson; brothers: Watson, John, and Henry; sisters: Elaine and Eleanor.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN, 38105.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019