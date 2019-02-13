|
Jean S. Harmon, 82, died on February 10, 2019. She had resided in the area since 1968.
Jean was a member of Kiokee Baptist Church where she served over 23 years as Sunday School Secretary and over 30 years in the various nurseries.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of many wonderful years, Sid Harmon, an infant son Michael, and two sons, Jeffrey and Jerry.
Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Harmon; son, John Michael Harmon; brother, Jim Stanley; Extended loved ones, John and Kelley Mitchell and their children, Holly, Hannah and Sarah Grace; Sylvia, Phillip and Jason King and Debbie and Arnold Terrell; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service for family and friends will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in the Kiokee Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Steve Hartman officiating.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019