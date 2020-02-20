|
Jean Stewart
North Augusta, South Carolina—Jean C. Stewart was born April 9, 1945, to the late Timothy Cooper and Retha Thomas Cooper in Cades, SC. After lighting the lives of her family, friends and students, Jean went to shine an even brighter light at her new home in heaven on February 17, 2020.
Jean graduated from Claflin College in 1967 and married Arthur Stewart on August 6, 1967. From that union came two children, Demetrius Tyrone and Deirdra Minon. Her life's passion was to be an educator. She went on to earn her master's degree in Counseling from the University of South Carolina.
Jean spent 34 years as a teacher and a high school guidance counselor in Aiken County. After retirement from North Augusta High School in 2001, she savored her new roles as a grandmother, great grandmother and spending time with family and friends.
Jean received the Lord as a young girl and carried that in her daily walk. She is a member of 2nd Providence Baptist Church in North Augusta, SC.
She is survived by: her husband, Arthur Stewart (North Augusta, SC); two children, Demetrius Stewart (Ellen) (North Augusta, SC) and Deirdra Williams (Darren) (Atlanta, GA); one granddaughter, Dominique Stewart (North Augusta, SC); one great-grandson, Tristan Lucas, (North Augusta, SC); mother-in-law, Christine Stewart (North Augusta, SC); four sisters, Velva Cooper (Kingstree, SC), Rev. Jeannette Cooper (Florence, SC), Sandra Mack (Atlanta, GA) and Flora Shaw (Kingstree, SC); two aunts, Rochelle Pinson (Winston Salem, NC) and Georgianna Sinkfield (Atlanta, GA); five sisters-in-law, Mozelle Stewart (North Augusta, SC), Joanne Stewart (Augusta, GA), Delores Stewart (North Augusta, SC), Katie Cooper (Palm Coast, Florida) and Philippa Steward (Fort Washington, MD); three brothers-in-law, James Steward (Fort Washington, MD), Dozelle Stewart (Augusta, GA) and Tommie Mack, Jr. (Atlanta, GA); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020