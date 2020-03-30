|
Jean Wiggins Cox
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Jean Wiggins Cox (Born-February 20, 1929) went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 91. Jean was a graduate of Mullins High School, Mullins, South Carolina. She resided in Charleston, S.C. for many years and then in Augusta, Georgia since 1964. She was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Augusta, where she held many positions. She resided at the Benton House of Augusta for the past four years.
Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 51 years, Jack Ford Cox of Marion, South Carolina. Her parents: Olive Annabell Rogers and Pearly Wiggins of Mullins, SC.; her sisters Lucille Huggins, Merle Rogers, Mildred Mears, and a half-sister Betty Tucker; her brothers Charles Lee Wiggins, Edwin Wiggins, Robert Franklin Wiggins.
Surviving her are her three daughters: Gwen Cox Ralston (Thomas) of Eatonton, Georgia, Jackie Cox White (Chip) of Appling, Georgia, and Carol Cox Ritchey (David) of Grovetown, Georgia. Grandchildren: Dana Ralston Meeks, David Troy Ralston (Tonya), Kyle Thomas Ralston of Eatonton, Georgia, Paul Michael White (Danielle) of Martinez, Georgia, Travis Lee White (Jenny) of Kingsport, Tennessee, Jeanine Ritchey Baxley (Gerald) of Grovetown, Georgia, Breanne Ritchey Jenkins (Neil) of Valdosta, Georgia. Great grandchildren: Jacob Tyler Ralston, Andrew Thomas Meeks, Autumn Estelle Ralston, Aubrey Mardell White, Parker Walden White, Grier Holcomb White, Carson Lee White, Owen Asher White, Logan Avery White, and Ariel Jane Baxley. She is also survived by a sister-in-Law, Ella Prince Cox Owens of Jackson, SC, and brother-in-Law, Alva Reese Cox (Brenda) of Columbia, SC. and a plethora of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Due to the CV-19 pandemic, a graveside service for immediate family only will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to go to the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3045 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, 30906, or a
Chance and Hydrick Funeral Home, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 31, 2020
