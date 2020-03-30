Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Wiggins Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Wiggins Cox Obituary
Jean Wiggins Cox
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Jean Wiggins Cox (Born-February 20, 1929) went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 91. Jean was a graduate of Mullins High School, Mullins, South Carolina. She resided in Charleston, S.C. for many years and then in Augusta, Georgia since 1964. She was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Augusta, where she held many positions. She resided at the Benton House of Augusta for the past four years.
Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 51 years, Jack Ford Cox of Marion, South Carolina. Her parents: Olive Annabell Rogers and Pearly Wiggins of Mullins, SC.; her sisters Lucille Huggins, Merle Rogers, Mildred Mears, and a half-sister Betty Tucker; her brothers Charles Lee Wiggins, Edwin Wiggins, Robert Franklin Wiggins.
Surviving her are her three daughters: Gwen Cox Ralston (Thomas) of Eatonton, Georgia, Jackie Cox White (Chip) of Appling, Georgia, and Carol Cox Ritchey (David) of Grovetown, Georgia. Grandchildren: Dana Ralston Meeks, David Troy Ralston (Tonya), Kyle Thomas Ralston of Eatonton, Georgia, Paul Michael White (Danielle) of Martinez, Georgia, Travis Lee White (Jenny) of Kingsport, Tennessee, Jeanine Ritchey Baxley (Gerald) of Grovetown, Georgia, Breanne Ritchey Jenkins (Neil) of Valdosta, Georgia. Great grandchildren: Jacob Tyler Ralston, Andrew Thomas Meeks, Autumn Estelle Ralston, Aubrey Mardell White, Parker Walden White, Grier Holcomb White, Carson Lee White, Owen Asher White, Logan Avery White, and Ariel Jane Baxley. She is also survived by a sister-in-Law, Ella Prince Cox Owens of Jackson, SC, and brother-in-Law, Alva Reese Cox (Brenda) of Columbia, SC. and a plethora of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Due to the CV-19 pandemic, a graveside service for immediate family only will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to go to the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3045 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, 30906, or a
Chance and Hydrick Funeral Home, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - March 31, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -