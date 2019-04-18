Home

Jeanette Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Jeanette Yarbrough Johnson, 90, of Sparta passed away on April 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 2 PM in Sparta Baptist Church with Rev. Alan McCoy and Rev. Brian Hill officiating. Burial will be in Sparta City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Saturday from 1 PM until 2 PM.

Mrs. Johnson was born in Warren County to the late Velma Cheely Yarbrough and Alfred Yarbrough. She moved to Sparta in 1936 and attended Sparta school graduating in 1946. She became a beautician and opened Johnson's Beauty Shop, which she operated for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Johnson, and three brothers and three sisters. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Sparta Baptist Church and a member of the Triple L. Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna ( Ken) Conaway of McIntyre; son, Michael ( Betty ) Johnson of Sparta; grandchildren, Dr. Brooke Conaway (David Peavy) of Milledgeville and Chris Johnson ( Marilou) of Marietta; great grandchildren, Makayla Johnson and Maliya Johnson of Marietta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sparta Baptist Church.

Express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019
