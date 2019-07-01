|
|
Ms. Jeanette Joiner Reese, 70, entered into rest on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Platt's Funeral Home Crawford Avenue Chapel with Reverend Frankie May officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Ms. Reese was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a member of the Pentecostal faith and loved her Lord and family without condition.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Reese, daughters, Carolyn Reese, Shannon Sorley and Rosa Leigh Reese, sisters, Varnell Harris and Janice Jones, brothers, Chester Joiner, Allen Joiner, Mike Smith and Steven Joiner, grandchildren, Brent Cole Sorley, Kathryn Moneka Sorley, Dillon Salser and Leah Salser and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of services at Platt's Crawford Avenue.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan McClellan, Joe Brooks, Kyle Dungan, Tyler Dungan, Matthew Dungan, Cody Elms and Mike Smith.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 1, 2019