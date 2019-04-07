|
|
Mrs. Jeanette M. Bryant, 76, of Goldman Johnson Rd. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA.
The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Allen Danner officiating.
Mrs. Bryant was the daughter of the late George Miller and the late Helen Manon Miller of Salina, Kansas. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Jeanette enjoyed maintaining the beauty of the flowers that God provided in her yard.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Edmond Bryant; six daughters, Dory Ann Bentley, Dana Sue Howell, Darla Kay Justice, Dawn Elizabeth Bryant, Diana Marie McKenzie, Deresa Jeanette Bryant; two sons, Daniel E. Bryant and Derick E. Bryant all of Lincolnton; one sister, Joan M. Denton of Wake Forest, NC; one brother, John R. Miller of Salina, KS; twenty-four grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bryant was also preceded in death by a son, David Ed Bryant; a daughter, Debbie Jean White; a grandson, Jessie Jayden Moon; and a brother, George T. Miller.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1750 Hephzibah Church Rd., Lincolnton, GA 30817.
You may sign the family's online guest book at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019