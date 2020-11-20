Jeanette Proctor Gregory
North Augusta , SC—Mrs. Jeanette Proctor Gregory, 72, of North Augusta, SC, wife of the late Cecil Gregory, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Born in Richmond County, GA and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Proctor and the late Frankie and Marion Norrell Bryant. She had previously worked at both the Swint and Hickman Divisions of the Graniteville Company and also the Aiken County School System where she worked in the Cafeteria at Gloverville Elementary. Jeanette enjoyed camping, the beach and cooking. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family, especially her grands.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Troy and Michelle Gregory, North Augusta, SC, Mark and Terri Gregory, North Augusta, SC, Candy and Kenny Harris, Graniteville, SC and Cecil "Jerry" and Bobbie Jo Gregory, North Augusta, SC; siblings and their spouses, Ernestine McCuen, Langley, SC, Brenda and Mike Mayo. Jackson, SC, Richard and Ann Proctor, CA, Ronnie Proctor, Germany and the late Steve Proctor, grandchildren, Chad Gregory, Tyler Gregory and his wife, Kaitlyn, Cody Harris and his wife Sarah Strom Harris, Chase Harris, Hunter Gregory, Jonah Gregory and Kristopher Ready and great-grands, Abby Pierce and Mark Gregory.
The family will greet friends on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 2 until 3 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Dr. Alan Tillman will officiate.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
