Mrs. Jeanette T. PoplinYoung Harris, GA—Jeanette T. Poplin of Blairsville, formerly of Augusta, went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020.She is survived by her son; L.A. Williams, two daughters; Linda Illgen & Laura Barnes, three grandchildren & three great grandchildren.Graveside services will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 at 11:00am from the Westover Memorial Park of Augusta, GA.If you wish donations may be made to your favorite charity Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2020