Mrs. Jeanette T. Poplin
Young Harris, GA—Jeanette T. Poplin of Blairsville, formerly of Augusta, went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020.
She is survived by her son; L.A. Williams, two daughters; Linda Illgen & Laura Barnes, three grandchildren & three great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 at 11:00am from the Westover Memorial Park of Augusta, GA.
If you wish donations may be made to your favorite charity
.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2020