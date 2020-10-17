1/1
Jeanette T. Poplin
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Jeanette T. Poplin
Young Harris, GA—Jeanette T. Poplin of Blairsville, formerly of Augusta, went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020.
She is survived by her son; L.A. Williams, two daughters; Linda Illgen & Laura Barnes, three grandchildren & three great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 at 11:00am from the Westover Memorial Park of Augusta, GA.
If you wish donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
October 16, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy.
William Wylie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved