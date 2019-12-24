Home

Jeanette Zellars Walker Obituary
Jeanette Zellars Walker, LTC (Ret.)
Evans, GA—Jeanette Zellars Walker, LTC (Ret.), 74, entered into rest on December 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Huey Walker, parents, Grover and Clara Zellars, and sister, Emma P. Wallace.
LTC (Ret.) Walker received a direct commission in the United States Army on August 10, 1975. Her glorious career included 2 tours in Japan, 2 tours in Europe, and various assignments in the United States.
Survivors include one son, Robert O'Neal Alexander Walker; 2 granddaughters, Kyanna Marie Walker and Jazmyn Alexandria Walker all of Grovetown; a nephew, Marcus A. Wallace of Brooklyn, NY; a beloved Goddaughter, Kaci Wilhite Greene of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by a host of relatives and a special friend, Mattie Sue Jones.
Interment will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. There will be no local services.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019
