|
|
Jeanine Wright
Augusta, Georgia—Jeanine Fricks Wright, 83, entered into rest January 22, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia, wife of the late Clarence "Jim" Wright.
Jeanine a native of Augusta, Georgia was Caregiver and a member of St. Paul' Episcopal Church.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 605 Reynolds Street Augusta, GA 30901
Survivors include her son, Stephen Wright (Lisa); daughter, Lisa Wright Moyer (Dean); six grandchildren, Michael, Bubba, Tiffany, Morgan Anna; Melissa and Kelly, and six great grandchildren.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01-26-2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020