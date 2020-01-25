Home

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
Jeanine Wright Obituary
Jeanine Wright
Augusta, Georgia—Jeanine Fricks Wright, 83, entered into rest January 22, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia, wife of the late Clarence "Jim" Wright.
Jeanine a native of Augusta, Georgia was Caregiver and a member of St. Paul' Episcopal Church.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 605 Reynolds Street Augusta, GA 30901
Survivors include her son, Stephen Wright (Lisa); daughter, Lisa Wright Moyer (Dean); six grandchildren, Michael, Bubba, Tiffany, Morgan Anna; Melissa and Kelly, and six great grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01-26-2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
