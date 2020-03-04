Home

Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Jeanne Broadwater
Jeanne Broadwater


1933 - 2020
Jeanne Broadwater Obituary
Jeanne Broadwater
Evans, GA—Mrs. Jeanne Broadwater, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church Augusta. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Broadwater is survived by her daughters, Kathy Broadwater and friend, Joan Gore, Susan Jones and husband, Jimmy, Lynn Brown and husband, Larry, and Lisa Weathersby and husband, Tim. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Her husband, Toby Broadwater and a son, Paul David Broadwater preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
www.plattsfunertalhome.com
AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/5/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
