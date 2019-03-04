|
|
Mrs. Jeanne King Towns, 88, beloved wife of the late Leslie Cecil Towns, Jr., entered into rest on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Towns was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Eastern Stars. She was a loving mother who raised four boys.
Mrs. Towns is survived by her sons, Leslie Cecil Towns, III (Becki), William Clay Towns (Mary), Anthony Lee Towns (Edith), and Richard Lamar Towns (Debbie); her ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019