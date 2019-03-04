Home

Jeanne King Towns

Jeanne King Towns Obituary
Mrs. Jeanne King Towns, 88, beloved wife of the late Leslie Cecil Towns, Jr., entered into rest on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Towns was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Eastern Stars. She was a loving mother who raised four boys.

Mrs. Towns is survived by her sons, Leslie Cecil Towns, III (Becki), William Clay Towns (Mary), Anthony Lee Towns (Edith), and Richard Lamar Towns (Debbie); her ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019
