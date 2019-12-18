|
Jeanne Meek
Augusta, GA—Jeanne Pignone Meek, 97, entered into peaceful rest on Monday December 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Gordon E. Meek Sr.
In addition to her late husband, Jeanne was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Gordon E. Meek II (Carole), Evans, Ga; grandson Gordon (Tres) E. Meek III , (Eve); great grandsons Gordie and Andrew Meek all of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; granddaughter Molly Carey Meek, Dallas, Texas and sister Florence (Robert) Johnson of Lady Lake, Florida.
The family offers special appreciation to her caregiver Kenneisha Rivers for over eight years of dedicated service and loving care.
Jeanne was born and raised in New Bedford Massachusetts. After high school, she worked in office administration until she enlisted in the US Navy as a WAVE along with her sister Florence.
After WWII she and her family settled in Bethesda, Md where she became a career Civil Servant in the Department of Defense. Upon retirement, she and her husband relocated to Smithsburg, Md until they moved to Evans in 2006.
Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Augusta/CSRA Habitat for Humanity, 1002 Walton Way, Augusta, Ga 30901.
