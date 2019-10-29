|
|
Jeanne Oulanoff Blonsky Gregory
Evans, GA—Jeanne Oulanoff Blonsky Gregory, 87, beloved wife of Michael Gregory, entered into rest on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Jeanne is the daughter of Vladimir Oulanoff Blonsky and Agnieszke Sienbida. She was born in Paris, France on October 10, 1932. As a young woman she immigrated to Canada, where she lived in Montreal. She then immigrated to the United States, settling in Fayetteville, NC. Jeanne married her husband, Michael Gregory in August of 1962. As an Army wife, she resided in several places, both in the United States and overseas, finally settling in Evans, GA.
In addition to her husband, Jeanne is survived by her son, Scott Gregory; her daughter-in-law, Clare; her sister, Genevieve Hadwyn; her nieces, Caroline Bachelor Moore, Shirley Walters, Judy Ward, and Laurie Hadwyn; and by her nephew, Jean Bieleki.
If so desired memorials may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA, 30809 or to the Autism Society of Georgia, 8343 Roswell Road #339, Atlanta, GA, 30350.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening, October 31, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019