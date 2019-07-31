|
|
Mrs. Jeannette Bush Smith
Augusta, GA—Mrs.Jeannette Bush Smith entered into rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clarence Moore officiating. Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Lucy Craft Laney High School class of 1959. She leaves to cherish her memories; sisters,Helen(Marvin) Jones, Elaine(Melvin) Hamilton, Carolyn( Costellio) Harris, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the Katfull Cancer Initiative at https://www.katfull.org/. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019