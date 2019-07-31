Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Jeannette Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Bush Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Bush Smith Obituary
Mrs. Jeannette Bush Smith
Augusta, GA—Mrs.Jeannette Bush Smith entered into rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clarence Moore officiating. Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Lucy Craft Laney High School class of 1959. She leaves to cherish her memories; sisters,Helen(Marvin) Jones, Elaine(Melvin) Hamilton, Carolyn( Costellio) Harris, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the Katfull Cancer Initiative at https://www.katfull.org/. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now