Jeannette Leggins
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Jeannette Leggins, wife of the late Glynn Leggins, entered into rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at National Healthcare.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Jeannette was a long time resident of North Augusta. She loved going to church, spending time with her family, sewing, and most importantly, sitting with her cats.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Hand and Mickey Leggins; her grandchildren, Damian Hand, Raven Hand Dunagan, and Tyler Lowe; her great grandchildren, Lane Dunagan, Westin Dunagan, Joesy Hand, Ansliegh Hand, and Fisher Hand; her sister, Nancy Graham; and her two cats, Oreo and Lucy. The family would like the Magnolia Wing at National Healthcare to know how much we appreciate them taking such good care of Jeannette for the last 9 months of her life.
The family requests that memorials be made to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Aiken, SC 29801.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/30/2020