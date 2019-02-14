Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Ms. Jeannette Mosley Gantt entered into rest on Monday, February 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12 noon at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Rev. Clarence Moore officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are three grandchildren, Sade Mosley, Antonio Mosley, Moesha Mosley; four great grandchildren, Anaya Mosley, Ayden Mosley, Antonio Mosley Jr., Kingston Bridges; two sisters, Earnestine Robinson, Lottie Mae Cummings; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Augusta Mini Theatre, 2548 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
