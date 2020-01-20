|
Jeannie Bowen
Thomson, Georgia—Ms. Jeannie Bowen, 70, entered into rest January 20, 2020.
Ms. Bowen, the daughter of the late Carl C. Bowen Sr. and the late Myrtice Palmer Bowen, was born in Washington, GA. She grew up in the panhandle of Warren County, GA, but lived most of her life in Atlanta, GA before moving to Thomson in 2004. She graduated from Wesleyan College with a Bachelor of Music degree, taught school for a year, and then worked as an underwriter for Amica Insurance Company. Ms. Bowen was an avid reader, loved music, and was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Carl C. Bowen Jr. (Lynda) of Thomson, GA; niece, Shelley Snider (Jerry) of Mitchell, GA; great nephew, Bowen Snider; cousins and caregivers, Vickie Richardson of Harlem, GA and Mickey Cowden of Aiken, SC; and numerous other cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Zoar United Methodist Church with Rev. Faye Burgamy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Ms. Jeannie Bowen.
