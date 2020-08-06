Jeannie Chavous
Aiken, SC—JEANNIE KAY CHAVOUS, 72, beloved wife of Andy Chavous, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
Born in Millen, GA, Jeannie was a daughter of the late Roy C. Kay and Lanora Turner Nattinger. She grew up in Augusta and graduated from Butler High School. After high school she worked for the South Carolina Secretary of State before joining Hutson Etherredge Companies. She retired after 30 years with Hutson Etherredge. Jeannie was a member of Cedar Creek Church.
Survivors, in addition to her husband of 54 years, Andy, include three children, Drew Chavous (Tammy), Todd Chavous, Lorrie Tolias (Gus), all of Aiken; grandchildren, Andrew Chavous, Ally Chavous, Brent Tyler, Morgan Chavous, Brandon Moseley, Brooke Moseley, Abby Tolias; a great-granddaughter, Gray Boyd; two sisters, Brenda Kay, Augusta, Dianne Townsend, Louisville, GA.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, August 8th beginning at 10 o'clock at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home.
follow at 11 o'clock in the funeral home chapel with The Rev. Phillip Lee officiating. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery.
The funeral service will be lived stream on the Shellhouse Rivers facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/srfhandffh
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, 302 University Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/7/2020