Jeannie Elizabeth Zeitz Holland
Augusta , GA —Entered into rest Sunday, July 28, 2019, Jeannie Elizabeth Zeitz Holland, 72, loving wife of Richard Wayne Holland.
Jeannie was born in New York to the late Lester J. and Sara P. Zeitz. She graduated from LBC High School in 1965. Jeannie was the Office Manager for Brush & Company for many years prior to her retirement in 2013. A member of The Sanctuary church in Evans, GA, she enjoyed worshipping the Lord as a member of the choir. Jeannie enjoyed shopping, lunch with treasured friends and time with her family. She often said that her greatest loves were her children and grandchildren. While we will miss her tremendously, we are deeply grateful for the time the Lord allowed us to have her. Because of the hope we have in Christ, we rejoice in the fact that we will see her again.
In addition to her husband, family members include: daughter, Brandyce Thompson (Ben); son, Dagan Holland (Nikki); 5 grandchildren: Sarah Thompson, Parker Thompson, Myers Kate Thompson, Josiah Thompson, and Berkley Holland. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Sara Zeitz and her son, Jason Holland.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Pastor Bryan Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Aiken, SC. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Parker, Dagan Holland and Ben Thompson.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M., at the funeral home. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 7-30-2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 30, 2019