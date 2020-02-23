|
Jedidiah Smith
Lincolnton, Ga—Aubrey Jedidiah Smith, 20 of Sims Rd., Lincolnton, Ga. entered into rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at 11 a.m. at Hephzibah Baptist Church, Lincoln County. Interment will follow in the Double Branches Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6pm until 9pm at the funeral home.
Jed was born on February 3, 2000 in Augusta, Ga. He grew up in Lincoln County, attended Lincoln County Schools where he played football, soccer and graduated from Lincoln County High School in 2018. He had recently begun his career with the UA Local 150 Plumbers and Steamfitters as an apprentice and was currently working at SRS. He was a member of Double Branches Baptist Church where he volunteered with children's church and sang in the choir. He had the kindest spirit, love for the unloved, compassion for the overlooked and shared a life that was just being. He aspired to become a blacksmith and was interested in reproducing medieval swords, knives and armor. His maternal grandfather, Harold T. Clark and paternal grandfather, Benny Lieb preceded him in death.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew him including his parents, Elliott and Candy Clark Smith; brothers, Ross Smith, Walker Smith and Gideon Smith; girlfriend, Lexi McCall; maternal grandmother, Sandra Partridge Clark; and paternal grandmother, Sara Lieb.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Aubrey Jedidiah Smith.
