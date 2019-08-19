|
Jeff Carstarphen
Augusta, Ga—Entered into rest Friday, August 9, 2019 in Inverness, Scotland, Mr. Thomas Jefferson Carstarphen, age 76 of Augusta.
Jeff was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He graduated from the Academy of Richmond County and attended Augusta College. Following 32 years of service, he retired from the Georgia National Guard. He enjoyed a long career in grading and construction site work as project manager with S&P Grading Company and Wyatt Development Company. Following retirement, he returned as an independent contractor and project manager involving him in several construction developments throughout the CSRA. He recently completed his final projects and had plans to retire, again. He loved to travel and would think nothing of taking weeks-long road trips to visit family, friends or explore new areas. He was especially fond of the beach and spent much of his leisure time at Fripp Island. He enjoyed attending annual events related to his Scottish heritage. Jeff was a Southern gentleman and was loved and respected by all.
Jeff was a devoted and much-loved father, grandfather, and friend and will be dearly missed. Family members include: daughters: Tammy G. Carstarphen and Tracy C. Chavous (Trey); 2 stepsons: Dwight Grant and Barry Grant; grandchildren: Travis Hodges (Cari); Brett Hodges; Jack Chavous; Dwight Grant: Kaylee Grant; Carter Grant; brother: Frank Carstarphen (Linda); niece Charissa Carstarphen; and great granddaughter: Hanna Grace Hodges; his special friend and companion: Fay Clymer. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Sarah Carstarphen and his wife: Sue Hendricks Carstarphen
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, DATE at 11:00 A.M. at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church with Rev. Matt Rich officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church memorial fund, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta GA 30904.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019