Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
4501 Wrightsboro Rd
Grovetown, GA

Jeff Newman

Jeff Newman Obituary
Jeff Newman
Grovetown, Georgia—On August 20, 2019 Jeff Newman of Grovetown, loving husband of Karen Thomas Newman, passed away. He leaves behind his mother and stepfather Mrs. Clarissa N. (Tom) Culbreth, sisters Mrs. Brenda Chester, Mrs. Frances (Al) Hooks, Mrs. Judy (Terry) Bowley; two stepsons Travis (Mirenda) Petrea, Scott (Candice) Petrea; step-grandchildren Ganon Mitchell, Aaron Mitchell, and Courtney Vincent. He was preceded in death by his father Guy Newman and brother Terry Newman.
Jeff was an employee of the City of Grovetown Water Department. He was a soft-spoken kind-hearted person who was a devoted family man. He enjoyed drawing, painting, singing, and making music. He had a deep love for music, especially the guitar which he began playing at an early age. He was a talented musician not only on the guitar but also with singing. He touched many lives with his musical talents. Jeff, along with his singing and playing, will be missed and remembered by his family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the chapel at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Rd, Grovetown.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
