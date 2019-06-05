|
Jefferson "Jeff" Clyde Dorn, 75, husband of Judy Ann Dorn, entered into rest on Monday, June 3, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Kiokee Baptist Church with the Reverend Wes Gardner officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Dorn was born in Augusta to the late William and Betty Dorn. He served in the National Guard and was a Sales Manager for over 31 years at Sears and Roebuck. He was a big man with a big personality who loved everyone he met. He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and gardening. He also loved the Braves when they were winning!
He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Dorn; two sons, Thomas J. Dorn (Lisa) and William B. Dorn (Victoria); two stepsons, Seth C. Jordan and Matthew T. Jordan; one brother, Benjamin Dorn (Ann); one sister, Beth Corbett(Charles); three grandchildren, William T. Dorn, Avery A. Dorn and Anna E. Dorn.
Pallbearers will be Byron Mangum, Barney Dunstan, Dale Ferguson, Ricky Huffman, Mason Miller, Steve Scott, Jim Whitehead, Tony Saxon, Jeff McNair, Rick Player and Todd Nichols.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Tracy McDaniel Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to , 4141 Columbia Road STE D, Augusta, GA 30907
The family will receive friends on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 5 to June 6, 2019