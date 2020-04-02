Home

Butler and Sons Funeral Home
306 N. Bouknight Ferry Rd
Saluda , SC 29138
864-445-2623
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Pleasant Lane Baptist Church Cemetery
Jeffery Butler Obituary
Mr. Jeffery Butler
Columbia, GA—Mr. Jeffery Butler, 49, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Prisma Health Richland.
Born in Edgefield, SC, son of the late Willie David and Martha Higgins Butler. He is survived by brothers, Bernard, Willie (Linda), Carl, and Glenn (Jeraldene)Butler; sisters, Juanita Drumming, Lavern Butler, Debra Butler, Helen Jefferson,, Maurice Butler and Wanda (Dale) Glanton; and other relatives.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, 4/4/2020 at Pleasant Lane Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family @www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Butler & Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is assisting the Butler Family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday, April 3, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020
