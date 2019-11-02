|
Jeffrey Daniel
Evans, Georgia—Jeffrey Gordon Daniel (age 49) passed away 31 October 2019 at his home.
Mr. Daniel was born in Augusta, GA. He was a treasured family member and a friend to many. He was a patriot who loved cooking, the ocean, Jeeps, auto racing and all things Dale Earnhardt.
He was preceded in death by: his father David Gordon Daniel, brother David Gordon Daniel, Jr., and his grandmother Ruth Ballard.
He is survived by: mother, Linda Gayle Ballard Daniel of Evans, GA; brother, Glenn Daniel of Evans, GA; his niece Angela, and many other cousins, aunts and his uncle Tommy Ballard.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, at 11:00AM at West Acres Baptist Church, Pastor Larry Harmon officiating.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019