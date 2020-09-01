1/
Jeffrey Everett
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Jeffrey Lee Everett, 63, entered into rest Monday, August 31, 2020, loving husband of Brenda Jackson Everett.
Jeffrey was a native of Indianapolis but has lived in Grovetown for several years. He worked in maintenance at Fort Gordon.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter: Christy Sherwood; son: Shane Sherwood (Jamie); 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and brothers: Andy Everett and Duke Reisinger. He is preceded in death by his sons. Jeremy and Jeffrey Everett.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.arlingtonfuneral.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
