Jeffrey Everett
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Jeffrey Lee Everett, 63, entered into rest Monday, August 31, 2020, loving husband of Brenda Jackson Everett.
Jeffrey was a native of Indianapolis but has lived in Grovetown for several years. He worked in maintenance at Fort Gordon.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter: Christy Sherwood; son: Shane Sherwood (Jamie); 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and brothers: Andy Everett and Duke Reisinger. He is preceded in death by his sons. Jeremy and Jeffrey Everett.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
