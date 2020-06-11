Jeffrey Hawkins
Fayetteville, NC—Jeffrey Hawkins age 49 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. There will be a viewing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to: Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 12, 2020
Fayetteville, NC—Jeffrey Hawkins age 49 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. There will be a viewing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to: Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 12, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.