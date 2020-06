Jeffrey HawkinsFayetteville, NC—Jeffrey Hawkins age 49 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. There will be a viewing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.Services entrusted to: Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - June 12, 2020