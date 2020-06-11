Jeffrey Hawkins
Jeffrey Hawkins
Fayetteville, NC—Jeffrey Hawkins age 49 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. There will be a viewing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to: Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 12, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
