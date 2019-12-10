Home

Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Visitation
Following Services
Jeffrey Spires


1968 - 2019
Jeffrey Spires Obituary
Jeffrey Spires
Matthews, GA—Jeffrey Lee Spires 51, entered into eternal rest on Monday December 9, 2019 at his residence.
A celebration of his life will be held 11AM Friday December 13, 2019 at Poteet Funeral Home -Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta GA with Pastor Jason Burton officiating.
An avid landscaper, he loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Spires, Sr. and Helen Spires; sister Susan Huffman; two brothers Curtis Spires and Thomas Spires, Jr.; Survivors include his sisters Debbie (Frank) Poole, Leslie (Donald) Evans, and twin sister Jenny (Brian) Howard; brother Johnny Spires; significant other Mary Wiedenhoeft and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/11/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
