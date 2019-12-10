|
Jeffrey Spires
Matthews, GA—Jeffrey Lee Spires 51, entered into eternal rest on Monday December 9, 2019 at his residence.
A celebration of his life will be held 11AM Friday December 13, 2019 at Poteet Funeral Home -Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta GA with Pastor Jason Burton officiating.
An avid landscaper, he loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Spires, Sr. and Helen Spires; sister Susan Huffman; two brothers Curtis Spires and Thomas Spires, Jr.; Survivors include his sisters Debbie (Frank) Poole, Leslie (Donald) Evans, and twin sister Jenny (Brian) Howard; brother Johnny Spires; significant other Mary Wiedenhoeft and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
