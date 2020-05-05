|
|
Jeffrey Wayne Railey
Augusta, GA—Jeffrey Wayne Railey, 41, passed away with peace and love in the Lord on April 29, 2020 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born July 17, 1978 in Columbus, Georgia. He was a member of the Crawford United Methodist Church in Phenix City, Alabama. He loved volunteering at his children's and wife's school, Freedom Park Elementary, farm to table cooking at Railey's Farm, and being in nature. He graduated from Helms College with an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts and worked with top chefs at the Masters Golf Tournament in 2018.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife Emily, daughter Victory, son Anderson, mother Deborah (Tim) Thacker, grandmother Phyllis Hollstrom, half-brother Rush Railey, uncles; Steve Spier, Donnie Railey, and Robert Railey, aunt Theresa (Stanley) McDonald, mother-in-law Debra Burgan, brother-in-law William (Chelsea) Burgan and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Railey and his grandparents Horace and Pearl Railey, his grandfather Walter "Bud" Spier, and father-in-law Dr. Michael Burgan.
A Celebration of his Life will be at the Harmony Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mike Koger on June 6 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crawford United Methodist Church, 4342 US Hwy 80W, Phenix City, AL 36870 or . He will brighten the stars in heaven!
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020