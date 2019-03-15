|
Mrs. Jenell Dunn Singleton (Our Moma, a phenomenal woman, loved by many), wife of the late Henry Singleton entered into rest March 11, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Jenkins Memorial CME Church, 4218 Winston Spring Road, officiating is Reverend Doctor Timothy Green, Jr. and eulogy given by Reverend Herman Jackson. Interment will follow at Hephzibah Vance Memorial.
Survivors include three daughters, Rosamae Kelly, Carrie (Hosea) Childs, Brenda Singleton, one brother, Willie Dunn, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, 1 great-great-great grandchild, and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019