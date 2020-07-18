1/1
Jenevieve C. K. Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenevieve C. K. Morgan
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Jenevieve C. K. Morgan, 41, entered into rest July 15, 2020. Private Memorial Services will be held in the Posey Funeral Chapel with Pastor Roderick Redd officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Morgan; her children, Andrew Capello and Cynthia Wells, a stepson, Bryan Morgan, her mother and stepfather, Angel and Lee Harden; her siblings, Jamaal (Nichol) Frink, Gabriel Frink, Brianna (Richard) Bush and Mariah Kea; maternal grandmother, Barbara Johnson, nephews and niece, Anthony, Isaiah, Micaiah, Josiah and Roman and Raegan.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved