Jenevieve C. K. Morgan
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Jenevieve C. K. Morgan, 41, entered into rest July 15, 2020. Private Memorial Services will be held in the Posey Funeral Chapel with Pastor Roderick Redd officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Morgan; her children, Andrew Capello and Cynthia Wells, a stepson, Bryan Morgan, her mother and stepfather, Angel and Lee Harden; her siblings, Jamaal (Nichol) Frink, Gabriel Frink, Brianna (Richard) Bush and Mariah Kea; maternal grandmother, Barbara Johnson, nephews and niece, Anthony, Isaiah, Micaiah, Josiah and Roman and Raegan.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
