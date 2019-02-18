Home

Jennell Kitchens Clark Obituary
Jennell Clark, 81, wife of the late Lawrence Clark, received her ultimate healing on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Logan Huff officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Jennell was born in Gibson to the late Billy and Beulah Kitchens. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church, which she loved dearly.

Survivors include her son, Eddie Clark (Cynthia); her daughter, Kathy Quesenberry (Ray); Grandchildren, Steven Gabbard (Sheena), Jim Clark, Melissa Spell (Jonathan), Kristi Clark, Casey Dunford (Brandon), Kristy Kirksey (Stewart), Michelle Hill (Brandon); and twelve great-grandchildren.

If so desired, memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 4837 Luckeys Bridge Road, Dearing, GA 30808.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2019
