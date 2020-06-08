Jennell Walters
Mrs. Jennell Walters
Augusta, GA—Our loving and dear Jennette "Jennelle" Walters, 78, entered into rest June 6, 2020, at Pruitt Hills Nursing Home in Augusta, GA.
She was born on October 23, 1941, in Whigam, GA, and moved to Plainfield, NJ in 1972 to pursue her dreams in the fashion industry. She spent her life in service to God and others having raised many foster children and awarded a citation from NJ DYFS. After 35 years in Plainfield she relocated to Augusta, GA.
She is preceded in death by her parents Willie "Jabo" Jackson and Maybelle Hunter both of Pelham, GA, and siblings Virginia Moss (Plainfield, NJ), Lucille Worthy (Pelham Ga), Willie "Junior" Jackson and Cary Jackson of Pelham, GA, Eddie Jackson Sr. (Dorothy) of Fayetteville, NC and a devoted foster daughter, Evandora Wheeler (Allentown, PA).
She leaves behind her husband of 23 years, Kenneth Walters of Augusta GA, two sons Blake Jackson(Kim) of Easton, PA and Jake Jackson (Darlene) of McDonough, GA and a daughter Nicole Moss of Augusta, GA. Her sister Minnie Lee Battle and brother Jerry Jackson both of Pelham, GA. She was also a very loving mother figure to her sister Virginia' s children after her death, Vicie Moss, Mayreather Willis, Jasper Moss Jr. and Sonji Moss-Clyburn (Wil). She has 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
