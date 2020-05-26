|
Jennie Jensen
Evans, GA—Mrs. Jennie Hardy Stovall Jensen, 88, wife of the late Hays H. Jensen, entered into rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at The Arbor at Brandon Wilde.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with the Rev. William F. Harrell officiating.
Jennie was the daughter of the late John Lanier Hardy and Mary Amanda Sikes. Born and raised in Colquitt, Georgia, she grew up on a family farm purchased by her great grandparents. After graduating from Miller County High School, she attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton before graduating from Georgia College in Milledgeville with a bachelor's in early childhood education.
She taught school for over thirty years in Jefferson and Columbia county, impacting the lives of countless students. Most importantly, she had a passion for children to come to know Jesus as their personal Savior. She was a longtime member of Abilene Baptist Church, where she led the Good News Club, an after-school ministry of child evangelism in public elementary schools. She also served many years teaching Vacation Bible School.
Her love of growing beautiful flowers brought joy to her and many others. She left a legacy of love for the Lord and her family and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children; Jeff Hardy Stovall (Pam) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Timothy Ray Stovall (Teresa) of Appling, Georgia, Lindy Lanier Stovall (Amy) of Talmo, Georgia, and Deborah Stovall Murrell (Marlon) of Auburn, Alabama. She is also survived by her sister, Duane Hardy Nance of Martinez, Georgia, a daughter in law, Bobbie Stovall, as well as eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Danny Malcom Stovall, a brother, John Hardy, and her sisters, Erma "Nina" Hardy and Mary Anne Hardy Hogg.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Southeast Hospice, 1203 George C. Wilson Drive, Suite A, Augusta, Ga. 30909.
