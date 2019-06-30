Jennie Mae Flanders, 101, wife of the late Rudolph Flanders, was born in Augusta on April 17, 1918 and entered into rest Friday, June 28, 2019.



Jennie was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Jennie is survived by her daughter, Sylvia (Buddy) Dozier; and grandsons: Robert "Buzz" (Katherine) Dozier, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL and Craig (Sherie) Dozier of Evans, GA; great grandchildren: Robert Dozier, III, and Austin Dozier of Jacksonville, FL, Craig Dozier, Jr. and Nicholas Dozier of Evans, GA. She is also survived by one sister, Eva Benson of Trenton, SC.



Jennie greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and her hobbies included sewing, knitting, and quilting. She was a proud charter member of Pineview Baptist Church.



The graveside service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Michael Davenport officiating. The family will receive friends Monday following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Pineview Baptist Church, 119 Pleasant Home Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30907.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 30, 2019