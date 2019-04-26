Home

Jennie Pettiford Billings Obituary
formerly Long Branch - Mrs. Jennie Pettiford Billings died peacefully on April 20, 2019, in Augusta, GA at the age of 91. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Sgt. 1st Class Theodore R. Billings, U.S. Army (ret), 11 children and numerous grand, great and great, great grandchildren. She was born May 11, 1927, in Petersburg, VA, one of seven children of Samuel and Isabel Pettiford. She lived in Long Branch, NJ for most of her life, and enjoyed a long career at Monmouth Medical Center. She moved to Augusta, GA in 2011. Mrs. Billings was cherished and loved by so many. Her sense of humor and pragmatic view of life were just some of the qualities admired by all. "Love Lifted Me"!
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019
