Jennie Stargel
1943 - 2020
Jennie Stargel
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Jennie Stargel, 77, of Grovetown, Georgia passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, enjoyed fishing, painting and watching movies. Jennie was happiest when spending time with her beloved family, especially her precious grandchildren.
Mrs. Stargel is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Stargel and her parents, H.H. and Annie Lou Anderson. She is survived by her three daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Vinson, Patricia Kissinger and Christine (Michael) Freund; one son, Michael Melton; grandchildren, Holly (Daniel) O'Brien, Austin Kissinger, Joshua (Cat) Owens, Mayghan (Trenton) Freund, Brandon (Nichole) Kissinger and Jacob (Akila) Freund; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 12 noon, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Nancy Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 www.komen.org.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/27/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
