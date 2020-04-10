The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer McDaniel-Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer McDaniel-Melton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer McDaniel-Melton Obituary
Jennifer McDaniel-Melton
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Jennifer Hope McDaniel-Melton, 33.
Jennifer always had a smile on her face. She was known by many to be a very respectful, independent woman with a very generous spirit. As a supervisor at FPL Food, LLC, her co-workers became family. To Jennifer, family was everything. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jennifer is survived by her father: William McDaniel; children: Sasha Natalie-Jo Segrest and Taylor Faith Boestler; brother: Chad McDaniel (Ashley); and sister: Tracy Johnson. She was preceded in death by her mother: Betty Jo McDaniel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masters Table Soup Kitchen: 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 4/12/20

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now