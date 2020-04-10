|
Jennifer McDaniel-Melton
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Jennifer Hope McDaniel-Melton, 33.
Jennifer always had a smile on her face. She was known by many to be a very respectful, independent woman with a very generous spirit. As a supervisor at FPL Food, LLC, her co-workers became family. To Jennifer, family was everything. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jennifer is survived by her father: William McDaniel; children: Sasha Natalie-Jo Segrest and Taylor Faith Boestler; brother: Chad McDaniel (Ashley); and sister: Tracy Johnson. She was preceded in death by her mother: Betty Jo McDaniel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masters Table Soup Kitchen: 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, GA 30909.
